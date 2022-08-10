Consultation begins as Tenterfield residents face higher rates

Tenterfield Shire Council has opened bookings for residents and landowners to meet councillors and senior staff to discuss the proposed rates rises for 2023-24 and 2024-25.
Mayor Cr Bronwyn Petrie said the council was giving all ratepayers every opportunity to understand fully why the council needed to increase rates, including face-to-face meetings running from Monday, August 15 to Friday, September 30.
Appointments for 15 minutes can be booked for one or two people and 30 minutes for three or four people, while additional time can be negotiated.
Cr Petrie said if a progress association or other group wished to have a council representative attend its next meeting, this could also be arranged, with the proviso questions be provided at least two days prior to the meeting to allow for any detailed information needed to respond.
Appointments can be made by contacting Elizabeth Melling, executive assistant, by email e.melling@tenterfield.nsw.gov.au or by phoning council on (02) 6736 6000.
It was decided at the last council meeting, that before a decision is made, the public will be consulted about the proposed application for a rate increase of 43 per cent in 2023/24 and another 43 per cent increase in 2024/25 - a cumulative increase of 104.49 per cent.
Details regarding additional public information sessions are yet to be confirmed and will be communicated shortly.
"Council is determined to answer all reasonable and genuine questions as we continue the process of making an application to the State Government's Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal," Cr Petrie said.
Council will be consulting with the Shire community during August and September on the proposed rates rises and will make a decision later this year on an application to IPART, the State Government's Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal.
Any rates rise will be subject to approval by IPART.
The council is expected to receive a report in November.
