Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News

Tenterfield Shire Council to consult with residents about increase to rates

By Newsroom
August 10 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Consultation begins as Tenterfield residents face higher rates

Tenterfield Shire Council has opened bookings for residents and landowners to meet councillors and senior staff to discuss the proposed rates rises for 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.