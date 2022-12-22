Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News

Ugent request by Janelle Saffin to relocate bat colony from Millrace Hostel

By Newsroom
Updated December 22 2022 - 5:23pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LISMORE MP Janelle Saffin has asked for urgent NSW Government assistance with relocating a large bat colony which is making life unbearable for residents of Tenterfield's Millrace Hostel aged care facility and users of Millbrook Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.