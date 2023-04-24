Tenterfield Evening Branch of the CWA are assisting country people to access specialist medical treatment that could otherwise be unavailable by donating $1000 to Angel Flight.
The CWA Tenterfield is just one of the thoughtful organisations who recogniee the tremendous contribution that volunteer pilots and Earth Angel drivers are making to the medically needy in Australia.
On Tuesday, April 18, a cheque was presented to Robert Evans, an Angel Flight pilot and representative.
Since its inception in 2003, Robert has donated his time and aircraft to this vital service making about 150 Angel Flight missions, and of which a third were for people in the Hunter New England region.
"Angel Flight in total, has conducted over 50,000 flights and flown over 20 million kilometres, since they were founded 20 years ago," Robert said.
"Angel Flight provides a free flight for patients, and it is donations like these that keep them in the air and will go towards the coordination and the running costs of flying aircrafts and driving people to and from the airport to hospitals."
Tenterfield resident, Barbara Little, who was present at the donation presentation, spoke highly of the service after using it.
A vehicle accident late in 2022 left Barbara without a car so she was unable to get to her medical appointments in Newcastle. That's where Angel Flight came to her rescue.
"Angel Flight took the stress and hassle out of the journey to Newcastle and provided comfort and ease in an already stressful time," Barbara said.
"I had heard of Angel Flight but never thought it would be something I would have to use.
"I had a pilot and a plane waiting for me. They were just wonderful, I was treated so well and I just want to say thank you," she said.
CWA Tenterfield Branch President Chrissy McLatchey said members of their small branch had worked tirelessly to raise funds from a street stall and open garden held late in 2022.
"It is a pleasure to donate to an organisation, which has been so important for our rural communities and especially for the Tenterfield district," Chrissy said.
