Angel Flight receives donation from Tenterfield CWA Evening Branch

April 24 2023 - 4:30pm
CWA members with Angel Flight representative Robert Evans. Picture by Peter Harris
Tenterfield Evening Branch of the CWA are assisting country people to access specialist medical treatment that could otherwise be unavailable by donating $1000 to Angel Flight.

