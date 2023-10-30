AIRCRAFT and emergency services are refuelling and setting up base at Tenterfield to combat fires around the region.
Friends of Tenterfield Aerodrome president Rob Evans said it has been a hive of activity at the airstrip.
Rural Fire Service trucks have been refuelling while the newly installed water tank has been vital.
"There are about five helicopters on the ground and a couple more coming and going," Mr Evans said.
"The SES will be set up here for the next couple of weeks from tomorrow, which they haven't done in the past.
It is the first major fire operation in the region since the Friends of Tenterfield Aerodrome took over the lease of the airstrip from council.
"We're out here trying to make everything work," Mr Evans said.
"We only just had the big water tank installed a couple of weeks ago and we're lucky we got that in.
"We're actually still waiting for the state government to pay for that one.
"It's all approved, but we're still waiting for it to come through, though.
"Council are supplying water at the moment and the RFS has brought several truck loads in as well.
"Everyone is working together to make it happen."
There were more than 50 fires burning across the New England region following a lightning storm that sparked more than 100 fires across the north east of NSW.
The temperature is expected to spike around 30 degrees on Tuesday (October 31) with winds gusting up to almost 50km/h forecast.
The RFS encourages people to check their bushfire plan and ensure their property is fire ready.
