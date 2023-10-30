Tenterfield Star
Aircraft and emergency services set up at Tenterfield to combat fires


By Mitchell Craig
Updated October 30 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 3:15pm
AIRCRAFT and emergency services are refuelling and setting up base at Tenterfield to combat fires around the region.

Senior journalist

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 years' experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

