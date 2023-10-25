A COMMUNITY support group in the region has raised $150,000 for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service this year.
The Tenterfield-based initiative has now raised more than $500,000 for the service.
The funds were raised through an annual gala dinner, golf day and various other events held regularly during the year.
In Other News:
Members of the group travelled to the Lismore Base to present the cheque at the Rescue Club event held on October 22.
It is believed the Tenterfield community has donated more per person than any other town across Northern New South Wales.
He is still involved as the vice president of the Tenterfield support group while Lisa Dalton has taken the reins as president.
"By rate of population Tenterfield puts in more money than any other town in New South Wales," Mr Landers said.
"Whether it's the relay for life or charity golf days for the helicopter, we punch well above our weight and raise more money than other towns combined."
In December, 2022, she suffered a massive heart attack and the mother of three and grandmother only survived due to the efforts of the helicopter's critical care medical team.
They treated her at the scene before airlifting her from Tenterfield to Gold Coast University Hospital.
Her ties to the rescue service don't end there.
Both parents have suffered heart attacks and her brother a stroke, with all being assisted by the rescue helicopter in recent years.
"This is a very personal involvement for me as you can appreciate," she said.
"For our support group to be able to contribute to the service's response to those in need in Tenterfield and surrounding communities is personally very satisfying."
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service was established in 1975 and through community support and fundraising has become a critical service that operates four helicopters from bases in Belmont, Tamworth, and Lismore.
Its long-time corporate partner, Orica, recently extended its support to the Hunter and New England North West operations, for a further three years.
Orica's agriculture business has strong ties throughout the region and has partnered with the service since 2015.
"Orica has been a tremendous partner of our Hunter Region service since 2015, and then expanding that support to the New England North West from 2020," acting chief executive officer James Lawrence said.
"Support has included sponsorship and fundraising events such as 'Ride for The Chopper', as well as the generous support directly from Orica employees," Mr Lawrence said.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.