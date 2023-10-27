ABOUT 1685 km of road will have almost $4.3 million poured into it across the Tenterfield shire.
It was part of a State Labor announcement of more than $15 million in Regional Emergency Road Repair Funds for local councils managing roads across the Lismore electorate.
Tenterfield council will receive the biggest boost in the electorate with just over $4.3 million.
Kyogle, Lismore and Tweed will each get more than $3 million while the Byron shire is set to receive just over $1.5 million.
"Over the past few years our roads have taken a battering from floods and storms and landslips, and this funding can help councils with priority repairs," State MP Janelle Saffin said.
"Each council has been notified of the funding they will receive, which is based on kilometres of roads they manage.
"This funding builds on funds councils received earlier this year under the Regional and Local Road Repair Program.
"The funding means councils can get on with the ongoing recovery work on our roads, to make journeys safer for all road users."
Meanwhile, Ms Saffin is also encouraging re-affected primary producers and landholders in the Tenterfield Local Government Area to access disaster assistance in response to recent and ongoing bushfires.
Assistance is being provided through the jointly funded federal and state Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements and will be administered through the NSW Rural Assistance Authority to help communities and individuals directly affected by the fires.
"Many of the farmers and primary producers in the Tenterfield area are already experiencing the adverse effects of an early onset to this year's bushfire season and I want them to know we are pulling out all stops to support their recovery," Ms Saffin said.
The assistance measures include:
Concessional interest rate loans for primary producers, small businesses and non-profit organisations, with interest rates currently set at 1.79 per cent
Transport subsidies for primary producers of up to 50 per cent of the total freight cost
Donated fodder transport subsidies for the costs of donating and transporting donated fodder to affected properties or storage facilities in a central location up to a maximum distance of 1500 kilometres.
Further information, including guidelines, fact sheets and application forms, can be found on www.raa.nsw.gov.au/disaster-assistance or by calling 1800 678 593.
Fire affected farmers and land managers in these LGAs requiring assistance with livestock assessment, animal welfare and veterinary assistance can contact the Agriculture and Animal Services Hotline on 1800 814 647 to access support.
Residents in the Inverell shire are also eligible for support.
