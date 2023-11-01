A registered nurse and her son are providing valuable medical checks as they travel across the state in a van.
Leanne Garvey is driving to more than 50 regional and rural centres in The Men's Health Education Rural Van.
Her son Tom is accompanying her on the trip with the pair set to visit the New England and North West region.
It will make stops at Glen Innes, Inverell, Moree and Tenterfield.
The 'MHERV' is estimated to have saved 450 lives in the past five years.
It is supported by Rotary clubs across the state and has covered thousands of kilometres.
Ralph Manser from the Tenterfield Rotary Club said it is a vital asset for men in rural areas.
"It's something the rotary club has been involved with for several years," Mr Manser said.
"We've had a husband and wife come here in the past and this time it's a mother and son.
"I believe he helps out with the paperwork and other things while they also share the driving.
"It's a free service, so you may as well take advantage of it."
The project offers free 10-minute health checks and while the program was originally targeted to men, women are also encouraged to take advantage of a free screening, which covers BP, cholesterol and diabetes.
It has been operating for six years with the aim to ensure men and women are receiving health screening, as many are not finding time to see their GP for check-ups.
The service is offered in a relaxed, confidential and informal setting.
Ms Garvey conducts the tests and discusses any health concerns in the privacy of the consulting rooms within the van.
The consultation takes 10 minutes and provides immediate results.
She submits a daily report to the program management from which statistics are gathered.
Over the last six years the results have averaged approximately three per cent who have required urgent attention and around 40 per cent are advised to follow up on something with their GP in the next week.
The initiative is also supported by the Royal Freemason's Benevolent Institution, which provides the funds to employ a nurse.
The van will be in front of Bruxner Park at Tenterfield between 9.30am and 3.30pm on November 22 and 23.
It will be outside town hall at Glen Innes on November 24 and 25.
There will also be a stop at Inverell in the Turnham carpark on November 27 before finishing at Dippers Home Timber and Hardware in Moree on November 29 and 30.
