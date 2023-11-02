Tenterfield Star
Tenterfield Care Centre looks to partner with Apollo Care

By Staff Writers
November 2 2023 - 4:30pm
Haddington Nursing Home looks set to enter a new partnership to secure its long-term future.
FINANCIAL challenges will see two nursing homes in the region partner with a national provider to secure the future of its aged care.

