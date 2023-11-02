FINANCIAL challenges will see two nursing homes in the region partner with a national provider to secure the future of its aged care.
Tenterfield Care Centre which operates the Haddington and Millrace nursing homes is proposing to partner with Apollo Care.
The aged care homes were built 35 years ago to allow locals to remain living in their community as they age.
However, over the past two years, unprecedented financial and regulatory challenges have severely impacted its operations.
Pressures include staff shortages which significantly increase agency labour costs and changes to the national aged care funding model.
Tenterfield Care Centre chairman Greg Sauer said the board conducted an extensive EOI and due diligence process with the assistance of industry specialist accounting firm, StewartBrown.
"Board members inspected Apollo Care communities in Harden, Wauchope and Kempsey," Mr Sauer said.
"We spoke with volunteers, residents and employees to assess how Apollo Care operates its facilities, and we were universally impressed with what we saw and heard.
"The board also held discussions with a number of other organisations and it can confidently recommend that members approve Apollo Care as TCC Ltd's new Approved Provider."
"TCC Ltd will continue as TCC Ltd, but under Apollo Care's expert management."
Apollo Care chief executive Stephen Besci said his group makes long-term commitments to communities.
"We understand the significant and unique challenges of providing high-quality residential aged care in regional settings like Tenterfield," he said.
"(Seventy) per cent of regional aged care providers are operating at a loss - but Apollo Care's innovative care, operating and financial models will strengthen TCC Ltd's services while ensuring it retains its strong local community identity.
"We'll also upgrade critical IT and financial management infrastructure while developing a roadmap to complete construction, maintenance and upgrades at both facilities."
Mr Sauer said members must formally vote at a Special General Meeting to approve the appointment of Apollo Care as Approved Provider on November 21.
"Tenterfield is experiencing growing demand for residential aged care,"
"With the support of Apollo Care and the Federal Government, completion of our new expansion at Haddington is assured and we'll be able to care for 28 more locals.
"(It) means there won't be any closures or cuts to services; all residents will remain living in their homes under the same agreements; all staff will continue in their jobs without any changes to pay, conditions or entitlements; and we'll continue to encourage community volunteering and involvement."
