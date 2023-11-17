NURSING homes in the region will partner with a national provider after an overwhelming majority vote to help ease financial pressure.
At a special general meeting on November 13, members of Tenterfield Care Centre voted 87 percent in favour of joining specialist regional aged care provider Apollo Care.
Tenterfield Care Centre is a community-managed not-for-profit providing 82 beds across the Haddington and Millrace nursing homes.
However, like many regional aged care providers, TCC experienced significant financial and operational pressures and could no longer remain a standalone aged care provider.
Chairman Greg Sauer said: "We're pleased to be joining Apollo Care as we can now continue providing quality aged care to our residents and guarantee our employees will keep their jobs.
"Importantly, we can also complete construction of a new wing at Haddington to bring 28 new beds online for the wider community.
"It's a great fit. "We will adopt Apollo Care's innovative care, operating and financial models to strengthen our services while ensuring we retain our strong local community identity."
When Apollo Care becomes the Approved Provider on November 28, TCC's brand and community links will remain the same, along with employees' conditions of employment, and all residents will remain living in their home under the same agreement.
"I'm delighted to welcome Tenterfield Care Centre Ltd into our alliance of nine aged care communities," Apollo Care chief executive Stephen Becsi said.
"We have an excellent track record of strengthening regional aged care communities across Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria, and we understand the unique challenges of residential aged care in regional and rural settings like Tenterfield."
Apollo Care will initially focus on attracting staff; implementing state-of-the-art systems and procedures across IT,culture and governance; and completing 28 new beds at Haddington.
Maintaining strong ties to the Tenterfield regional community will also be a priority to enable residents to remain connected to the community.
"This is a win for the Tenterfield community and the continuation of a terrific 35-year success story," Mr Becsi said.
"Together, we'll grow to meet the strong regional demand for excellent aged care."
Tenterfield community members are invited to meet Mr Becsi and Apollo Care's chief operating officer, Barry Ashcroft, at 5.30pm on November 21 at Haddington.
The meeting is an opportunity to learn more about Apollo Care and the partnership.
To attend the meeting, contact acting residential services manager, Jim Collins, by calling (02) 6736 0300.
Attendees must arrive at least 15 minutes early to take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test or bring a negative test with them.
