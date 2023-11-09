Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News
Photos

A look at how the Tenterfield fires were handled by community

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated November 9 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

VOLUNTEERS and community groups banded together when fires swept across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

Senior journalist

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 years' experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.