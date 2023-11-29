Tenterfield Star
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
Community

Tenterfield aerodrome group to receive $200,000 from NSW Clubgrants program

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
November 29 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A $200,000 grant will help the Tenterfield Aerodrome for disaster readiness infrastructure. Picture by Nic Eric.
A $200,000 grant will help the Tenterfield Aerodrome for disaster readiness infrastructure. Picture by Nic Eric.

A $200,000 grant will help provide fuel, power and safer operations in response to fires and disaster at Tenterfield.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

Senior journalist

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 years' experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help