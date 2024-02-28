Council takes action to improve the safety of deadly intersection

In the wake of the tragic death of Jackson Clarke last week, Tenterfield Shire Council will be contacting various State and Federal Government officials about improving the intersection at New England Highway, Old Ballandean Road and Bruxner Highway.
At council's ordinary meeting on Wednesday, February 28, during the Mayoral Minutes, Tenterfield Shire mayor Bronwyn Petrie, expressed her condolences to Mr Clarke's family and raised the concerns of the intersection.
The 17-year-old school captain of Tenterfield High School died on Friday afternoon, February 23 after being in critical condition from a collision with a truck at the intersection of Old Ballandean Road and the New England Highway on Wednesday February 21.
Cr Petrie called Mr Clarke "an exceptional young man" and said the community was "much poorer" without him and they sincerely mourn his loss.
She sought support for council to officially contact the NSW Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison, Secretary of Transport for NSW Josh Murray, State Lismore MP Janelle Saffin, Federal New England MP Barnaby Joyce, and Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King.
"To request an urgent speed reduction around [the New England Highway, Old Ballandean Road, Bruxner Highway] intersection and the urgent redesigning, reconstruction of the intersection to improve vision for travelling motorists," Cr Petrie said during the Mayoral Minutes.
"Council under the previous mayor, councillor Peter Petty, lobbied for improvements to this section of road, but other than the installation of the illuminated signs on the highway when vehicles are sensed on the side roads and some line marking, no other action has been forthcoming."
"Distressingly, I found out on Saturday that a road bureaucrat previously informed mayor Petty that there hadn't been enough death to warrant redesign and construction. A statement to which mayor Petty took great exception and voiced his profound disgust, as we would all support."
Cr Petrie also raised the ongoing Tenterfield Heavy Vehicle Bypass project, stating she'd hoped the intersection would be part of the works.
"Less than a month ago when speaking with the Transport for NSW official, I spoke of the dangers of that section of highway and asked that the hill to the north of the intersection be cut down and exit lanes be installed on the eastern side," she said.
Cr Petrie said Mr Clarke's brother, Nick, contacted her on Friday - prior to his brothers death - and requested council support him and his family as they advocate for an immediate speed reduction at the intersection.
"In his experience as a police officer and as regularly proven in testing, irrespective of who is at fault at any accident, the reality is that with a reduced speed, the resulting impact is lessened, often making the difference between injuries, severe injury and fatality," said Cr Petrie.
"Nick said his family don't want another family to go through the devastation they are experiencing."
Cr Petrie was visibly emotional as she extended her heartfelt condolences to Mr Clarke's family, friends along with fellow students and teachers on behalf of council.
Cr Petty commended Cr Petrie for her statements and shared similar sentiments.
"It's something that we do need to be united about and to continue to drive for the improvement of that intersection," he said.
Council observed a one minute silence in honour of Mr Clarke.
Councillors unanimously supported the Mayoral Minute to contact the stated officials about improving the safety of the intersection.
