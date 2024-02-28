Tenterfield Star
Council takes action to improve the safety of deadly intersection

Finn Coleman
Finn Coleman
February 28 2024 - 4:00pm
The intersection at New England Highway, Old Ballandean Road and Bruxner Highway, where Jackson Clarke (inset. Picture from Tenterfield Tigers - Junior Rugby League Facebook) was fatally injured in a crash. Picture from Google Maps.
In the wake of the tragic death of Jackson Clarke last week, Tenterfield Shire Council will be contacting various State and Federal Government officials about improving the intersection at New England Highway, Old Ballandean Road and Bruxner Highway.

Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique. Email me at finn.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0437 550 909

