Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News
Community

Tenterfield airstrip gets makeover for coming disaster season

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated August 9 2023 - 12:09pm, first published August 8 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Evans and Peter Jones from Friends of Tenterfield Aerodrome Association (FOTA) sign a lease to manage the Tenterfield Airstrip. Picture supplied
Rob Evans and Peter Jones from Friends of Tenterfield Aerodrome Association (FOTA) sign a lease to manage the Tenterfield Airstrip. Picture supplied

PREPARING Tenterfield Airport for the coming bushfire season and other disasters is a top priority for the new owners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.