Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News

From emergency to recovery | Fund to help farmers affected by Tenterfield bushfires

Updated November 7 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 11:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The view west of Tenterfield where two firefronts converged near Woodside earlier this month. Picture by Sam Newsam.
The view west of Tenterfield where two firefronts converged near Woodside earlier this month. Picture by Sam Newsam.

A NATURAL disaster fund for producers affected by the bushfires has been set up by NSW Farmers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.