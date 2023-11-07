A NATURAL disaster fund for producers affected by the bushfires has been set up by NSW Farmers.
The bushfire appeal has been established under the NSW Farmers Natural Disaster Relief Fund, a registered charity that supports farmers in NSW affected by bushfires and floods.
Twenty one homes were destroyed when five bushfires ringed Tenterfield at the beginning of the month.
Farmers also suffered losses to livestock and large tracts of land.
NSW Farmers is working with government agencies and rural charities as affected communities transition from emergency assistance to recovery support.
The fund has been set up to help farmers facing expensive repair bills and pasture loss.
"These fires have had a terrible impact on communities who faced the ferocity of Black Summer just four years ago," NSW Farmers chief executive Annabel Johnson said.
"Bushfires have a devastating impact for farmers - as well as the loss of vegetation and pasture, fences and machinery are often destroyed, and sadly there will also be animals lost.
"The impact on farmers and their families, livestock, crops and natural environments has been devastating.
"Any cash donations will be welcomed and distributed to those who need it."
Farmers affected by the bushfires can report stock losses and infrastructure damage, and request animal assessment or emergency fodder or water for stock, by calling the Agricultural and Animal Services Hotline on 1800 814 647.
People without phone access can send a direct message via the NSW DPI Facebook page.
To make a donation head to nswfarmers.org.au/ndrf.
