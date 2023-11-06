Tenterfield Star
Friends of Tenterfield Aerodrome receive $50,000 for new water tank

By Staff Writers
November 6 2023 - 4:40pm
The Friends of Tenterfield Aerodrome has secured $50,000 to cover the cost of its new water tank. Picture supplied.
A $50,000 funding boost has helped cover the cost of vital equipment being used by Friends of Tenterfield Aerodrome.

