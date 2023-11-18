Tenterfield Star
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
Council

Tenterfield council puts pause on 43 per cent rate rise

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
November 18 2023 - 2:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tenterfield Ratepayers Association president Richard Hicks.
Tenterfield Ratepayers Association president Richard Hicks.

RATE rises and the future of council assets are being reviewed with residents to expect short-term relief in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

Senior journalist

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 years' experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.