RATE rises and the future of council assets are being reviewed with residents to expect short-term relief in the region.
A Special Rate Variation of 43 per cent over two years at Tenterfield has been put on hold for 2024/2025.
The decision was made at a special meeting by Tenterfield Shire Council on November 15.
In Other News:
Ratepayers' Association of Tenterfield Shire president Richard Hicks said they tabled a report to council after the appointment of new general manager Glenn Wilcox.
"The ratepayers association formed a view that a number of decisions that were made recently should be put on hold and reviewed in light of the new general managers perspective on things," he said.
"He has quite a background of getting councils out of trouble before they end up in administration and he was really approachable when we met with him.
"We're hopeful we might see changes in some of the priorities the council might have."
Earlier this year, council received approval from IPART to increase its rates to allow it to carry out road improvements, building maintenance and upgrades to parks and recreational areas.
Mayor Bronwyn Petrie said councillors discussed a need to allow its Interim general manager time to review the long-term financial position, staffing levels, councils future expenditure and the service levels that may be delivered at the November 15 meeting.
It also considered a recent report by IPART to review rates across the state.
"Council considered the advice of staff who prepared the 2024/25 application to IPART, and this advice allowed the Council to review the current cost of living pressures, the long term seasonal outlook, commodity pricing and the impacts from recent disaster events across the Tenterfield Shire area," mayor Petrie said.
"Tenterfield Shire Council will need to review the need for a Special Rate Variation in the 2025/26 financial year as we recognise that Council must increase its own source funding to help it deliver services and to undertake road improvements."
Mr Hicks said the ratepayers group will continue its focus on special rate variations along with the future of the Sir Henry Parkes School of Arts, Visitor Information Centre and the sale of assets which affect community services
"A number of things that were in the pipeline need to have the reins put on them and reviewed," he said.
"Some of the facilities were built with either community funds or community-donated labour.
"The community has quite an investment in them and if some of the groups in town lost access to council owned buildings they would probably cease to exist.
"We don't have a big enough town where a commercial entity would likely find them viable enough to keep running, so the community benefit they provide is very important."
