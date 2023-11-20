ABOUT 13 health professionals turned out to learn the techniques of Metaqua at the Tenterfield memorial swimming pool.
It was taught by instructor and Swimming in the Field owner Amanda Rudge.
Participants experienced first-hand the "life-changing benefits" of of the program.
In Other News:
It aims to to get patients moving again by finding new ways to look after themselves.
Multiple students of all ages in the New England, Granite Belt and Southern Downs region have been part of initiative.
Amanda has been teaching Metaqua for seven years after it was originally designed by Sally Walsh in Coffs Harbour.
It's effectiveness relies on the resistance of water training combined with the non-weight bearing properties of swimming.
It can assist with weight loss, muscle tone, energy, mobility, recovery from injury, chronic pain, and menopause systems, to name a few benefits.
"I have so much to be thankful and grateful for, and it all started with the Metaqua class and Amanda's unwavering encouragement, support, and motivation," participant Kylie Hibberd said.
"Over the past 11 months, I have seen huge improvements in my physical, mental, and emotional health. I have become more social and talkative, have so much more confidence now to try new things and to meet new people," another participant said.
To spread the word about the benefits of Metaqua and celebrate the successes of her multiple students, Amanda is working on The Water Warrior Project with Tenterfield photographer Lara Flanagan from My Notes From Gallery, Studio & Store.
The Water Warrior Project is about acknowledging personal successes, highlighting the magic of moving the body in and on the water and commemorating special achievements of Water Warriors ranging from 13 to 82-years-old.
The Water Warrior Project is ongoing and will continue until the end of the season in March 2024.
Classes run at 4.30pm on Monday and 6am Thursday.
For all booking inquires phone Amanda on 0422 295 776.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.