A RECOVERY centre is set to open at a memorial hall in town to support residents around the region affected by fires.
The centre brings together state and local government agencies, community organisations and welfare bodies under one roof.
It will provide access to important support services for disaster-affected individuals, families, farmers and business owners to help them heal and begin the clean-up and recovery process.
State and federal governments made a disaster declaration for the area, opening up access to a range of special assistance measures for bushfire-affected communities, provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
Grants and loans are available for primary producers, small businesses, sporting and recreation clubs and not-for-profit organisations impacted by the bushfire.
The Recovery Centre is being opened by the New South Wales Reconstruction Authority.
Meanwhile, members of the Friends of Tenterfield Aerodrome have thanked the community for their support during the fires.
"Today, all traces of the RFS base are gone except for the tracks in the ground and a section missing from the fence which we cut to provide them access," Friends of Tenterfield Aerodrome president Rob Evans said.
"The RFS teams on the ground and in the air did a fantastic job and (the) aerodrome played a key role - which was exactly what we all wanted when we started this journey.
"I wish to thank volunteers Nic Eric, Ray Holmes, Russell Sharpe, Dieter Sedlbauer, Ant Smith, Steve McClatchey and others who 'manned the pumps' and kept the water flowing over several days.
"Also Chrissy McClatchey and the others who provided scones and sandwiches - thanks a lot."
The recovery centre will include Service NSW, including Business Concierges on weekdays NSW Reconstruction Authority, Salvation Army, Insurance Council (NRMA) and legal aid Friday to Sunday.
The hours from Friday November 10 are:
Member for Lismore and Parliamentary Secretary for Disaster Recovery Janelle Saffin said:
"The recent fires which have raged across the Tenterfield region have had a significant impact on people, both physically and emotionally."
"Providing face-to-face support is crucial in the early stages of recovery, so we encourage anyone affected by the fires to visit the Recovery Centre and find out what support they may be eligible for."
"We want to help residents in the region get back on their feet as quickly as possible, and I want to assure them that the Minns Government is committed to ensuring the services they require following the fires are ready and available for them."
Those unable to attend the Recovery Centre can contact Service NSW for remote assistance on13 77 88.
Specialist mental health Bushfire Recovery Clinicians are also available on 1800 011 511.
Donations can be made through the NSW Government's Official Donation Management Channel - givit.org.au/nsw-bushfires-2023.
